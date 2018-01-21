Conference on winning 'America's new civil war'

The American people haven’t been so divided since the Civil War – and many people believe something of a new civil war is underway in their once-unified nation.

To address this crisis, this week over two dozen experts, activists, members of Congress, journalists and others – all championing America’s Judeo-Christian foundations – will join together in St. Louis for a conference sponsored by the Constitutional Coalition on “Winning the Second American Civil War: Home, School, Community, Nation.”

Thursday evening, all day Friday and most of Saturday, the speakers will lay out a comprehensive vision and practical, in-depth plan for reversing the devastating negative effects the progressive left has had on America’s culture, education, morality and government.

The conference’s lead-off speaker, Thursday night, will be WND’s longtime vice president and managing editor, David Kupelian, who will speak on “The Civil War on America’s Christian Foundations.” Kupelian, whose most recent book is “The Snapping of the American Mind,” will be followed by veteran radio talk host Michael Medved.

Friday’s speakers will include, among others, former congresswoman and GOP presidential candidate Michele Bachman, speaking on “The Anarchist’s War Against America – Using The Bill of Rights to Destroy It,” followed by Nonie Darwish, whose topic is “Winning the Islamist’s War on Biblical Values,” followed by Brigitte Gabriel, speaking on “The Islamist’s War on America in Its Schools.”

Friday night’s keynote speaker will be Fox News Channel’s Jesse Watters, host of “Watters World” and co-host of “The Five,” speaking on “The Deplorable Un-Deplorables.”

Saturday’s speakers include actor and radio talker Sam Sorbo, who recently co-wrote and co-starred in the Sean Hannity-produced movie “Let There Be Light,” speaking on “Winning the Battle for Family.” Author Joshua Charles will speak on “Winning the Morality War – A Millennial’s Battlefield” and Charlie Kirk, the 25-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, will address “Winning the Diversity War – A Millennial’s Campus Strategy.”

Other conference speakers include: Rod Martin (The Rod Martin Report); Larry Reed (president, Foundation for Economic Freedom); Jeff Myers (President, Summit Ministries); Anne Gassel (founder, Missourians against Common Core); Anne Schlafly Cori (chairman, Eagle Forum); Dr. E. Cal Beisner (founder, Cornwall Alliance); Emmett McGroarty (American Principles Project): Kevin Jackson (talk-show host); Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R.-Mo.; Rich Higgins (former director, strategic planning, President Trump’s National Security Council); Bill Meierling (CEO, American Legislative Exchange); Brother Joun (John) Samara (Damascus Syria: Ananiashouse/U.S., Voice of the Martyrs); Patrick Wood (author, “Technocracy Rising”); Twila Brase (Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom); Laurie Higgins (Illinois Family Institute); Tina Marie Griffin (The Counter Culture Mom, host “Hollywood Insider”); Chuck Stetson (CEO, Essentials in Education); Dr. Richard Vedder (author, “Going Broke by Degree”); Rev. Scott Kerens (assistant pastor, Twin Oaks PCA); and Janet Lynn (1972 Olympic Women’s Figure Skating bronze medalist, two-time world championship and five-time U.S. national champion).

Closing out the conference Saturday afternoon will be outspoken former Congressman Bob McEwen, on “Winning the War for the Constitution.”

To be held Jan. 25, 26 and 27, the conference “is designed to reignite faith, freedom and a sense of national community that will preserve our nation and our individual lives,” says the event’s official website.

The “Winning the Second American Civil War” conference is open to the public. Find out more, including registration fees, a complete list of speakers and conference schedule.