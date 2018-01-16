Confronted

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

John received a parrot for his birthday.

The parrot was fully grown with a bad attitude and worse vocabulary. Every other word was an obscenity. Those that weren’t expletives were, to say the least, rude.

John tried hard to change the bird’s attitude and was constantly saying polite words, playing soft music, anything he could think of.

Nothing worked. He yelled at the bird and the bird yelled back. He shocked the bird and the bird just got more angry and more rude. Finally, in a moment of desperation, he put the bird in the freezer, just for a few moments.

He heard the bird squawk and kick and scream – then suddenly, there was quiet.

John was frightened he might have hurt the bird and quickly opened the freezer door.

The parrot calmly stepped out and said, “I believe I may have offended you with my rude language and actions. I’ll endeavor at once to correct my behavior. I really am truly sorry and beg your forgiveness.”

John was astonished at the bird’s change in attitude and was about to ask what had made such a dramatic change when the parrot continued, “May I ask, what did the chicken do?”

