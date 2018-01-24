LGBTQ activists have announced plans to confront members of Congress, demanding they scrap some religious rights in America.

The plan announced by the National LGBTQ Task Force comes as the Supreme Court considers whether same-sex duos can force Christian business owners and operators to violate their faith.

The case centers on Colorado baker Jack Phillips, who sentenced to “re-education” by the state Civil Rights Commission for refusing to promote homosexuality with his wedding-cake artistry.

The crux of the issue is whether homosexuals can overrule, under local rules like Colorado’s business “fairness” regulation, a business owner’s First Amendment right to decide what he is willing to communicate with his professional artistry.

The issue has arisen in numerous cases brought by florists, calligraphers, wedding venues and other businesses.

The National LGBTQ Task Force announced Tuesday that “hundreds of LGBTQ advocates will take over Capitol Hill to bring queer voices on the Hill on Thursday.”

“Over 500 LGBTQ advocates from every walk of life and representing almost 50 states will meet with congressional leaders,” the organization said.

The meetings come after the Democrats’ failed effort to force Congress to adopt an amnesty plan for illegal aliens, which resulted in a government shutdown over the weekend.

“The compromise that ended the shutdown is a major disappointment – one that jeopardizes the safety and wellbeing of DREAMers – and those who are LGBTQ are particularly vulnerable. We are taking queer voices to the Hill to fight for them,” said Rea Carey of the Task Force Action Fund in a prepared statement.

Stacey Long Simmons, also with the task force, said: “The Trump/Pence administration took office a year ago this week, and the attacks on women’s rights, immigrants’ rights, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals have been incessant. Part of our work as advocates is to pressure our elected officials to act on our behalf and hold them accountable when they don’t.

“The Task Force is convening one of the largest LGBTQ advocacy days in recent history to say: enough is enough. In law and in practice, LGBTQ people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. We plan to tell our lawmakers exactly how to do so.”

One of the organization’s objectives is to “oppose harmful religious exemptions that allow individuals or entities to discriminate under the guise of religious freedom.”

That was the issue when Oregon fined the young owners of a bakery $135,000, putting them out of business, for refusing to promote a same-sex event in violation of their faith.

“LGBTQ advocates and allies will share personal stories, educate lawmakers, thank LGBTQ champions in Congress and hold congressional members accountable for achieving LGBTQ equality, equity, and justice,” the organization said.

The special interest group also wants “explicit” federal protections in housing, employment, public accommodations, jury service, public funding, credit and education.

On the question of public accommodations, the Trump administration already has been clear, reversing an Obama-era mandate that public schools open their restrooms and showers to individuals based on “gender identity.”

They also want legislation that guarantees abortion is provided at public expense and requires employers and health plan sponsors to include it, legislation that stops racial and religious profiling in the federal government, and protections for “bodily autonomy” in nursing homes.

Th nursing home issue already has triggered an uproar, since taken at its literal meaning, it could require employees to facilitate same-sex activities for seniors who demand it.