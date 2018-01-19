Congress seeks release of secret doc revealing Obama as 'vengeful narcissist'

A top-secret memo that has been released to members of Congress, but still is being withheld from the American public, characterizes Barack Obama as “the vengeful narcissist” and alleges surveillance abuses by his administration that one representative likened to the work of Russia’s KGB.

The document, released to members by the House Intelligence Committee, centers on the the controversy over unmasking and FISA surveillance, reported FoxNews.com.

The House Intelligence Committee Thursday approved a motion by Rep. Pete King, R-N.Y., to release it to all House members, with Democrats opposing the move.

Lawmakers said they could not yet discuss the contents, but now there’s an effort to make the memo available to the public.

The fight encompasses the Democrats’ claims that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, the subject of special counsel Robert Mueller’s multi-million dollar investigation, and the so-called anti-Trump “dossier.”

While Democrats continue to maintain that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016, there’s evidence the Democrats paid for the largely discredited dossier, which may have then been used by the Obama administration as the basis for surveillance of Trump campaign officials.

Author, former Secret Service agent and former congressional candidate Dan Bongino tweeted: “Take it to the bank, the FBI/FISA docs are devastating for the Dems. The whole image of a benevolent Barack Obama they’ve disingenuously tried to portray is about to be destroyed. The real Obama, the vengeful narcissist, is going to be exposed.”

FoxNews.com reported Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was among the lawmakers calling for the release of the memo documenting FISA abuses.

“It is so alarming the American people have to see this,” he said.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said, “Part of me wishes that I didn’t read it because I don’t want to believe that those kinds of things could be happening in this country that I call home and love so much.”

Others commented that making the document public likely would cause some people to lose their jobs.

“You think about, ‘is this happening in America or is this the KGB?’ That’s how alarming it is,” Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., said.

Tyler Durden commented at Zerohedge: “All hell is breaking loose in Washington, D.C., after a four-page memo detailing extensive FISA court abuse was made available to the entire House of Representatives Thursday. The contents of the memo are so explosive, says journalist Sara Carter, that it could lead to the removal of senior officials in the FBI and the Department of Justice and the end of Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation.”

He said an “educated guess by anyone who’s been paying attention for the last year leads to the obvious conclusion that the report reveals extensive abuse of power and highly illegal collusion between the Obama administration, the FBI, the DOJ and the Clinton Campaign against Donald Trump and his team during and after the 2016 presidential election.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said the “facts contained in this memo are jaw-dropping and demand full transparency.”

“There is no higher priority than the release of this information to preserve our democracy,” he said.

Gaetz said the memo’s contents explain why Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Judiciary Subcommittee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., “recently referred the Fusion GPS dossier author Christopher Steele for a criminal investigation.”

The Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC funded the dossier, which “was reportedly part of the evidence FBI officials used to apply for and obtain a warrant through a secret FISA court to spy on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.”