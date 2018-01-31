Congressman Trey Gowdy leaving politics

(GOUPSTATE.COM) — U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election, saying his skills “are better utilized in a courtroom than in Congress.”

Gowdy, who is finishing his fourth term, was first elected in 2010 after a contentious battle with former Rep. Bob Inglis.

Gowdy’s full statement is below.

“Words cannot adequately express my gratitude to the people of South Carolina for the privilege of representing them in the House of Representatives. The Upstate of South Carolina has an incredible depth and breadth of assets including numerous women and men capable of representing us. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to serve in the People’s House and—prior to Congress—to advocate on behalf of justice in our court systems.