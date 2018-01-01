Costa Rica plane crash kills 10 Americans

(CBS) — SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — A plane carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local residents crashed in a wooded area, killing everyone on board Sunday, Costa Rican authorities said Sunday. The Public Safety Ministry posted images and video of the crash site on Facebook showing burning wreckage of the plane in Guanacaste, northwest Costa Rica.

A statement from the ministry said 10 foreign passengers and two Costa Rican crew members were aboard the plane belonging to Nature Air. It said the plane had taken off nearby. Authorities did not immediately release the names of the victims.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed that multiple U.S. citizens died in the crash. “We express our condolences to all those affected by this tragedy. We are in contact with Costa Rican aviation authorities and will continue to monitor the situation,” the spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News.