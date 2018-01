(DAILY MAIL) — The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly at a hotel aged 46, her publicist has confirmed.

The Irish rock star, who has recently been performing with a band called D.A.R.K, was staying in London while recording.

Her publicist did not comment on how she died, other than it say it was ‘sudden’ and that her family are ‘devastated.’