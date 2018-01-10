Cute and fuzzy weapon of war

Look at that cute, fuzzy bear – the cuddly one carrying the ammo.

That’s not exactly the lines one would expect to hear while fighting Nazis in WWII, but something a squadron of Polish fighters may well have said, albeit in Polish.

Check out the video on Wotjek the Syrian brown bear who helped defeat the Nazis … and earned the rank of corporal.

If you think the story of an orphaned bear in Iran being adopted by Polish soldiers freed by the Russians to help fight Nazis while downing chocolate rations and enjoying smokes with his army buds is movie material, you’d be right.

Not satisfied with the 2011 documentary, “Writer, director and producer Brendan Foley says there has been enthusiasm for the action-drama from film specialists in Europe and America!” according to STV Edinburgh.

Because who wouldn’t love a saluting bear?

Left vs. right

Right brained? Left brained? And, no, we’re not talking politics.

She’s the artsy type. He’s a natural athlete. She’s a numbers genius. And he’s a delightfully disorganized PhD. People are different. People’s brains – despite the obvious similarities – are different, too, in how they are wired and in what portions of the brain receive the most stimuli and subsequent growth. Humans naturally have thumbs, but not the same thumb print.

But is there really any truth to the left brain/right brain theory? You know, the one that attributes loquaciousness and intuitiveness to the right brain, and logic and mathematics to the left?

Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” was spurred on by the 1800’s dip into hemispheric brain theory. The modern fascination is thanks to 1981 Nobel Prize-winner Roger W. Sperry. “While studying the effects of epilepsy,” VeryWell explains, “Sperry discovered that cutting the corpus callosum (the structure that connects the two hemispheres of the brain) could reduce or eliminate seizures. However, these patients also experienced other symptoms after the communication pathway between the two sides of the brain was cut. For example, many split-brain patients found themselves unable to name objects that were processed by the right side of the brain, but were able to name objects that were processed by the left side of the brain. Based on this information, Sperry suggested language was controlled by the left side of the brain.”

And so was born another pigeonhole for people. If you’re good at numbers, then you’re left-brained, just wired that way. If you’ve an eye for color and discerning people’s moods, it’s all thanks to that right brain. It’s nothing you did. But while some enjoy the hype, keying into some predetermined idea of what a person is good at (or hopeless at) is no way to learn, grow, or change those things about ourselves that may not meet expectation – even our own.

MindSetOnline explains, “In a fixed mindset, people believe their basic qualities, like their intelligence or talent, are simply fixed traits. They spend their time documenting their intelligence or talent instead of developing them. … Teaching a growth mindset creates motivation and productivity in the worlds of business, education, and sports.”

Lewis and Virginia Eaton Professor of Psychology at Stanford University Carol Dweck has spent decades researching the fixed vs. growth mindset. And word is, if a person wants to succeed, the growth mindset is where it’s at.

Good thing science has grown past right brain/left brain labeling. Check out the video below to get the scientific scoop:

“Today, neuroscientists know that the two sides of the brain collaborate to perform a broad variety of tasks.” Who’d have thought?

So, the next time you happen upon an online quiz, think again. And think with your own brain, perfect for learning new things and growing skills your whole life long if you apply yourself.

Babies hugging babies

Share the love. It’s the hugs that get you through.

Check out these quadruplets who can’t seem to share the love enough:

Too cute!

The yoga-and-health-food president! Perfect.

Michelle and Barack are taking flack for the proposed design of the Obama Presidential Library. Of course. But then flack is where it’s at. Getting attention and being different for the sake of being different is just another way to keep the spotlight on. If anyone comments, you’re a racist.

But who wants a simple library when an activity center with a yoga room, test kitchen and basketball court can be built? A former president! But Obama seems intent on channeling that community organizer who just can’t give way to his job description – ever. Maybe that’s why the United States has to clean up the mess left behind by those who want to lure the kiddies with basketball and hip yoga.

And yet, where will the young ones play? Where will they find their zen? And of course, “a test kitchen to teach visitors about the full production cycle of nutritious food” is a must, Fox News reports. How else will anyone learn about nutrition?

When will this “sharing the love” stop?

And when will the reality of Michelle’s food fetish – that is, depriving kids of it – come out? One can only wonder if screenings of the following video montage correlating nutrition needs of active youth with the draconian policies of would-be food czar Michelle will be shown between basketball games:

But the real question is, will anyone be allowed to eat this nutritious food in quantities large enough to benefit their growing bodies and not stunt the development of minds needed to think? After all, if they could think, they might wonder why Barack Obama will not give Occidental College, Columbia University or Harvard Law School College the written permission to release his college records.