Dating app Tinder 'discriminates against old people'

(DAILY CALLER) — A California appellate court ruled Monday that the dating app Tinder is discriminating against older people by requiring them to pay more for its services.

While Tinder’s primary product is free of cost, there is a higher level available for purchase that provides users with more features and resources for matchmaking. That upgrade costs users younger than 30 $9.99 per month, while users older than that have to pay $19.99, almost double the rate.

The Second District Court of Appeal in Los Angeles decided that Tinder is violating civil rights state laws through this pricing scheme. The judges unanimously voted 3-0 in its ruling, which was written by Brian Currey, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge. Currey argued that customers must be treated as individuals, not as groups based on superficial factors like age or gender, according to SFGate.