Detroit Auto Show celebrating an era about to end?

(NEW YORK TIMES) — DETROIT — Automakers have reason to celebrate as they gather this week at the Detroit auto show to unveil the new range of brawny trucks, high-tech cars and rugged sport-utility vehicles that will arrive in showrooms in the months ahead.

They just ended 2017 with sales in the United States topping 17 million vehicles for the third year in a row, the best three-year stretch the industry has ever experienced.

Spurred by low gasoline prices, Americans are snapping up trucks and sport-utility vehicles, which generate fat profits for manufacturers. The American economy remains strong, with unemployment low and interest rates modest.