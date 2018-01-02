Diabetes drug could be used to treat Alzheimer's

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) — A drug originally designed to treat diabetes “significantly reversed memory loss” in mice, and has potential for treating Alzheimer’s disease in people, according to British scientists.

In a new study published in the journal Brain Research, lab rodents with age- and Alzheimer’s-related brain deterioration were given a triple receptor drug that protects brain cells in three ways. The animals were then put through a maze to test their memory.

Mice given the drug showed memory improvement and reduced plaque buildup in the brain, a telltale sign of Alzheimer’s. The mice also showed improvement in terms of inflammation and cellular health of the brain.