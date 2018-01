(NEWSWEEK) — Elon Musk’s SpaceX finally launched its mysterious Zuma satellite on Sunday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. To viewers of the live stream, the launch seemed like a success. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying Zuma blasted off and appeared to shed “stage one,” as planned.

However, cameras did not follow stage two of the rocket, and reports suggest Zuma may not have reached its final orbit.