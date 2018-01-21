Did Putin's pawns help assemble anti-Trump dossier?

(NEW YORK POST)

By Paul Sperry

The “Steele dossier,” a compendium of salacious, unproven claims against President Trump compiled from Russian sources by former UK spy Christopher Steele, sounds to the trained ear a lot like Russian disinformation. Now we’re learning why that might be.

Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS, which was hired by Hillary Clinton to dig up dirt on Trump, suggested in Senate testimony that there may have been some “overlap” between his work for Hillary and his work for a Russian client lobbying the US on behalf of Vladimir Putin.

Simpson said that, while he farmed out the dossier to his old pal Steele, he also contributed to the dossier along with a mysterious Russian translator who worked directly with his other client, a Putin crony.