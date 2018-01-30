Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Dinosaurs are fascinating. My four-year-old is obsessed with them.

Recently we were riding on a bus, and he asked another passenger for her name.

“My name is Deena,” she said, kindly talking down to him. “Can you say Deena?”

“Deena,” said my son. “Can you say pachycephalosaurus?”

