(CNet) I know what you’re thinking, but Dippin’ Dot’s new cryogenics company won’t be offering to turn your mortal remains into tiny frozen beads.

The flash-frozen ice cream specialist announced the launch of Dippin’ Dots Cryogenics this week to offer its processes and machinery to companies in the pharmaceutical, agricultural, nutraceutical and animal-feed industries.

The same technology that creates the unusual-looking sweet treats could soon be applied to pretty much anything that needs to be freeze dried.