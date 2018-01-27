Disney star, actress arrested in string of armed robberies

(CBSLA) A former Disney star and an actress believed to be his girlfriend are facing armed robbery charges after police say they carried out a string of robberies in a Burbank hillside residential community.

Adam Hicks, 25, and Danni Tamburo, 23, both from Burbank, were arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly targeting victims in at least four armed street robberies near Burbank Boulevard and Griffith Park Drive, according to Burbank police.

The first incident was reported around 5:15 a.m., when police say a 52-year-old man was approached by Hicks, who was armed with a handgun. The victim was able to flee safely, police said.