Dolly Parton drops 'Dixie' from Branson dinner show name

(Ozark First) A decades-old live entertainment show in Branson is dropping a single word in the title of its show.

Dolly Parton’s famous horseback dinner show will now be known only as Dolly Parton’s stampede dinner attraction with no mention of the word “Dixie.”

In a press release from the show’s owner World Choice Investments the removal of the word dixie comes after executives say “we recognize that attitudes change and we feel by streamlining the names of our shows…”

They also said in the release that the name change “… will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows, and will help our efforts to expand into new cities.”

We spoke to John Richardson, the show’s director of marketing, who says the company will not be commenting any further on the change.