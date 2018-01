(OBSERVER) — One of the most controversial voices in radio is shutting off his mic.

Shock jock Don Imus announced this morning that he is retiring from his eponymous Imus in the Morning radio show. The “I-Man” will broadcast for the final time on March 29.

Imus indicated that he was not vacating his chair by choice. The 77-year-old said Cumulus Media, which syndicates Imus in the Morning, declined to renew his contract.