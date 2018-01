(CNBC) — U.S. equities traded in a wide range on Wednesday after reaching all-time highs as tech stocks declined. The market’s high valuation also made some investors nervous.

The Dow Jones industrial average traded 47 points higher after briefly falling 104 points. At its session high, the 30-stock index had risen 182 points.

The S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent after falling as much as half a percent. The broad index had risen as much as 0.5 percent. Tech stocks declined 0.7 percent.