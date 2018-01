(Gateway Pundit) Conservative activist Dinesh D’Souza faced political persecution after he directed and released anti-Obama film, “2016: Obama’s America”. He was indicted over illegal campaign contributions.

It was an obvious witch hunt.

On Wednesday, Dinesh D’Souza went off about corruption in the top FBI brass in light of new Strzok-Page text messages bubbling up to the surface.

This is a very powerful tweetstorm.