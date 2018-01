(FREE BEACON) — During a debate Tuesday over the Cleveland Indian’s recent decision to drop their “Chief Wahoo” logo, ESPN “First Take” host Max Kellerman argued the Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot is offensive as well.

Kellerman said he is personally thanked every time he visits a reservation for his public opposition to Native-American mascots in sports.

“When I go to Native-American reservations around the country to call fights, I am approached—I’ve received feathers in honor and letters saying, ‘Thank you for your stance,'” he said.