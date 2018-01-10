WND Exclusive

Even Meryl Streep is thanking Trump!

How about getting on the political freight train?

thank-trump-ecard-8

Actress Meryl Streep told the London Telegraph we all will need to thank Donald Trump’s presidency for helping the American people “find where all the weaknesses are in our government.”

Now, granted, I know she was being ironic.

Nevertheless, in her attempt at sarcasm, she turns out to be absolutely right – and there should be no irony attached to that statement.

I’m sure Streep actually thinks Trump is the problem. But he’s not. He’s the solution. Even a broken clock like Streep is right twice a day.

Indeed, Trump is doing just that – exposing to the American public the mistakes of the past, the constitutional violations of the past, the waste, fraud, abuse and corruption of the past in Washington.

Therefore, it’s another reason to partake in the Thank Trump campaign.

Seriously, aren’t you sick and tired of the Hollywood Left, the fake news media and the Deep State trashing the man who is reversing the tide of anti-constitutional Big Government, soft socialism and globalism?

If you are, you owe it to yourself and your country to tell him you are with him – 100 percent.

And the best way to do that doesn’t cost a thing, takes about a minute and allows you to express your own feelings with a choice of 10 different digital cards that will be sent to the White House – not to mention noted publicly right here.

Remember, his first-year anniversary is coming up in mere days! You owe it to him and yourself to be a part of the celebration of the Trump Revolution.

If you’re already one of the more than 21,000 who have taken part, it’s time to spread the word to all your friends and fellow Trump supporters with emails and on social media.

The campaign has been endorsed by leading conservatives such as Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity and covered by conservative news outlets such as Breitbart News, InfoWars.com and the Conservative Tribune.

Go to ThankTrump.us to view the 10 card design options, all of which can be personalized with additional messages and sent directly to the White House at no cost.

