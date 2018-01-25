Ex-RNC chair rips evangelical leaders standing by Trump

(The Hill) Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Steele ripped evangelicals for standing by President Trump amid reports Trump had a sexual encounter with an adult film star while he was married.

“Just shut the hell up and don’t ever preach to me about anything ever again,” Steele said during an MSNBC appearance on Tuesday.

“I don’t want to hear it, because after telling me how to live my life, who to love, what to believe, what not to believe, what to do and what not to do, and now you sit back. And if the prostitutes don’t matter, if the grabbing the you-know-what doesn’t matter, the outright behavior and lies do not matter, just shut up,” he said.