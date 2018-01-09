Existential threat: WND needs your help

Dear friends of WND,

For more than 20 years, WND, or WorldNetDaily, has championed the cause of “a free press for a free people,” performing the vital job of fearlessly reporting the truth – something the “mainstream media” pretend to do, but, as is now painfully obvious to almost everyone, does not.

It’s always been a challenge. Despite what many think, this is a very, very tough business.

There are no millionaires or billionaires supporting WND, as is the case with other top-tier alternative media organizations. We at WND have always earned our own way. The good side of that arrangement is, we’ve never been beholden to anyone other than the Good Lord.

However, these are exceedingly rough times in the news business. And right now, it pains me to tell you that many loyal WND staffers are working without salary to pull us through a crisis, an existential threat that could bring to an end the nation’s oldest independent online news-gathering company.

I’m asking you to help us in this time of need. It’s not easy to make a plea like this to you, our faithful readers, and I do so in all humility.

I’ll lay it out for you straight. We need to raise a minimum of $100,000 before Jan. 30.

I can’t go into all the details of the problems we are facing – some are global (like the major drop in ad revenues for news websites) and some are specific to WND – but I will mention one thing you probably didn’t know.

The deck is stacked against the independent media, and not just due to attacks and boycotts by the cultural elite, and lawsuits intended to silence us (like the one against us by the Muslim Brotherhood front group CAIR). It’s also more hidden things like the powerful, left-leaning Google-Facebook media complex actively and shamelessly writing algorithms with the intent of minimizing access to WND, with its pro-American, pro-Constitution, pro-biblical worldview the progressive elite find so offensive.

I’m asking for the help of those who recognize the unique role WND plays in reaching the God-fearing American audience that, like us, supports limited government, national sovereignty and the traditional Judeo-Christian values that made America truly great.

Donald Trump can’t fight this monster alone. He needs strong voices like WND’s to help him accomplish his genuinely pro-American agenda and, at the same time, “drain the swamp.” WND played a critical role in the 2016 election, and we are facing a critical election in 2018.

Please, help us to weather this storm by giving as much as you can to support us in this critical hour.

There are multiple ways to give:

Using a credit card, you can make a direct and secure donation here in amounts as small as $3 and as great as $5,000.

You can also call us at 1-800-496-3266 with your credit card.

Or you can mail your checks in any amount to WND, P.O. Box 1627, Medford, OR 97501.

I, and everyone at WND, thank you in advance for your help.

If this weren’t an absolute emergency, I would never suggest it is. We really need your help – and we need it fast.

In fact, for anyone who is in a position to contribute $5,000 or more, I urge you to call me so that I can provide you any information you might need. Just leave your contact information with the great customer service folks at the toll-free number above – and they will get it to me.

God bless you for taking the time to read this plea. And please keep WND in your prayers.