(CNBC) — Exxon Mobil, the world’s largest publicly traded oil company, on Monday said it plans to invest $50 billion in the United States over the next five years.

Darren Woods, chairman and CEO of Exxon, said in a blog post that the investment is partly due to recently passed corporate tax cuts.

“These investments are underpinned by the unique strengths of our company and enhanced by the historic tax reform recently signed into law,” Woods said in the blog post.