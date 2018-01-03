Farah blockbuster 'The Restitution of All Things' – $4.95 today only!

Did Jesus of Nazareth really intend to start a brand-new religion called “Christianity”?

Or, did He come to fulfill that which all of the Hebrew prophets had foretold since the fall of man – something the Holy Scriptures mysteriously and wonderfully call “the restitution of all things.”

That's the amazing topic veteran journalist, WND founder and bestselling author Joseph Farah explores in his newest book, "The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians, and the End of the Age"

In it, Farah seeks to shed light on what few sermons today teach about, few authors expound upon, and few Bible studies explore: the coming kingdom of God.

“The Restitution of All Things” is a primer on the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith that will forever give you a new appreciation of the work Jesus did on the cross, and will answer these provocative questions:

What does the Bible clearly teach about the ultimate solution to the Middle East conflict?

Is the story of the New Testament really grace vs. law? Or has grace always been around and is the law forever?

What is the ultimate destination of redeemed mankind – heaven or earth?

Why is there so much focus in the prophecy world on events leading up to the return of Jesus – and so little about what follows?

What is the central conflict Jesus has in the gospels and what was the great error of the Pharisees?

Is it possible today’s believers in Jesus could be making the same error as the Pharisees of His time?

Have Christians replaced Israel as the people of promise?

Using Scriptures almost exclusively as a resource, Farah will shock and amaze most Christians with a clear picture of what the coming kingdom of God will be like. Such prophetic Scriptures and many others, closely matching the conditions of today’s world, make a compelling case that we may be nearing this very special and long-prophesied time – a time of great hope, but also of great deception.

With so much attention by prophecy teachers on events to occur before the return of Jesus, “The Restitution of All Things” looks beyond that to His one-thousand year reign of earth. It exposes the spiritual traditions of men that often overshadow the commandments of God. It lays bare the pernicious lie that has become known today as “replacement theology.” And it is a wake-up call to the world, says Farah, regarding the ever-present truth of the Bible, and of the reality of Jesus-Yeshua, the Messiah, the King, the High Priest, the Redeemer, and Son of God.

Founder of the world’s largest Christian content website, publisher of numerous bestselling Christian books and films, and devoted follower of Jesus-Yeshua and seeker of truth, Joseph Farah tackles the hard questions and explores the roots of the Christian faith based on Acts 3: “Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord. And he shall send Jesus Christ, which before was preached unto you: Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.” (Act 3:19-21)

Farah’s book is an original, fresh and deeply thought-provoking look at that which every Christian believer looks forward to with hope – and with awe.

About the author: Joseph Farah is editor, founder and CEO of WorldNetDaily.com, the Internet’s largest independent news site. He’s a veteran newspaper editor, having run the Sacramento Union and the news department of the LA Herald Examiner. In 1996 he founded WorldNetDaily.com, an independent news website committed to investigating government waste, fraud and abuse. WND.com attracts over 6.5 million unique visitors a month.

Farah calls “The Restitution of All Things” the most important and exciting book he has ever done.

“I’ve written a lot of books in my life, some with other famous people like Hal Lindsey and Rush Limbaugh. Some of them have set records for sales,” Farah recalled. “But I’m more excited about this book than any of the others because I believe I’ve been called by God and His Holy Spirit to do this, to point people toward the Kingdom just as He did in the Lord’s Prayer. That’s where our hearts and minds and souls should be in these turbulent times.”

