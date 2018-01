(THE LOCAL) — A man has died in hospital after he was injured in an explosion near a Stockholm subway station on Sunday.

The explosion occurred late on Sunday morning outside the Vårby Gård station, injuring a man in his sixties and a 45-year-old woman.

“There was something on the ground that the man picked up, and then it exploded,” Sven-Erik Olsson of the Stockholm police told the TT news agency.