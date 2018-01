(London Telegraph) Boots has recalled ‘faux fur’ hairpins from shelves, after it was found they were actually made of real fur.

Shoppers who are conscious of animal rights and the problems with the fur trade often buy faux fur, made of synthetic fibres, instead of the real thing.

They may be shocked to discover that retailers across the high street use suppliers which have mislabeled faux fur — and are actually selling real fur obtained in unknown and possibly cruel conditions.