Feinstein cites 'bad cold' for release of dossier testimony

(Washington Times) Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Thursday that a “bad cold” possibly attributed to her decision not to tell Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles E. Grassley about the release of Glenn Simpson’s testimony earlier this week.

“The one regret I have is that I should have spoke with Senator Grassley before. And I don’t make an excuse, but I’ve had a bad cold and maybe that slowed down my mental facilities a little bit,” Ms. Feinstein, California Democrat, told NBC News.

Mr. Simpson is the co-founder of Fusion GPS, the research firm hired to gather information on then-candidate Donald Trump. The result was an unverified dossier written by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele. Republicans have said the dossier was politically motivated and used to obtain FISA warrants to spy on Mr. Trump’s campaign.