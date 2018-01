(KTVU) – One wrong turn almost cost a Bay Area firefighter his life as someone opened up an excessive amount of gunfire on him in East Oakland Wednesday night.

“I felt the whole car shaking and I was like ‘Wow, I might die tonight,’” said Joseph Echema.

He says he was talking on his cell phone and drove down the wrong street before pulling over in the 2000 block of 102nd Avenue in East Oakland. He turned off his car and then felt as he was under attack.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it out. I never felt anything like that in my life,” said Echema.