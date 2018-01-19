Florida deal to detain illegals gains sheriffs' support

(Wall Street Jousrnal) Two national sheriffs organizations are endorsing a new deal between federal immigration officials and 17 Florida sheriffs departments that allows local law enforcement to hold illegal immigrants detained on criminal charges for up to 48 hours past their release date so the federal authorities can pick them up and potentially move to deport them.

The plan is intended to get around federal court rulings that bar local law enforcement from holding people just for immigration violations, and allowed them to be sued if they don’t comply. The agreements were announced in Florida on Wednesday.

“It’s the best solution, not a perfect solution,” said Pinellas County, Fla., Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.