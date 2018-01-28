Florida 'worst state' in every way, new rankings say

(MIAMI HERALD) — Florida ranks dead last when it comes to rating the best states in the nation. Michigan ranks No. 1, the very best state in the union.

Let that sink in for awhile. Michigan, the state that gave us the Motor City Madman, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock (the poor man’s Ted Nugent), is 49 states better than Florida.

Thrillist’s Definitive and Final Ranking of All 50 States list ranked the states “based on everything.” Specifically, the states’ contributions to America, like inventions, food and drink, “somewhat productive famous people,” and unique physical beauty, among other things.