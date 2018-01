(DAILY MAIL) — A man in China lost sensation from the waist down after playing video games continuously for some 20 hours at an internet cafe last week.

As paramedics carried the gaming fan to the hospital on a stretcher, he begged his friends to keep on playing his unfinished game for him, according to a report on Chinese media.

The man, who remains unidentified, allegedly started playing the game from the evening of January 27 until his friends called for an ambulance in the afternoon of January 28.