(Leicester Mercury) This is the little girl who saved her dad’s life by calling 999 and giving chest compressions after he suddenly collapsed.

Ashley Bradburn had suffered a burst cyst on his pancreas and fell to the ground in agony.

The only other people in the house at the time were his seven-year-old daughter, Chloe, and her little sister, Gracie May, three.

Chloe, who turned eight in November, grabbed her unconscious dad’s mobile phone and called the emergency services.