(COX MEDIA) — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 9-year-old girl unwittingly ate, and handed out to other classmates, THC-laced candy, school officials said.

The girl brought the candies to school last Thursday and said she could not see; another girl ate them and started to feel dizzy, Albuquerque School of Excellence Dean of Elementary School Students Kristy Del Curto told KRQE.

“We noticed the student who initially brought the edible to our school was acting strange. She started saying she couldn’t see,” Del Curto said.