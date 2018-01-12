GOP lawmaker demands Trump apology for 'degrading' comment

(THE HILL) — Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen (Minn.) slammed President Trump on Thursday for his reported remark referring to Haiti and some African nations as “sh–hole countries,” calling Trump’s words “completely inappropriate.”

Paulsen called on the White House to issue an apology in a series of tweets, and rebuked Trump for making “denigrating statement” about other countries.

“It is completely inappropriate for the President to refer to other countries in the manner in which he reportedly did, especially given the circumstances and disasters that led many TPS immigrants to seek refuge and shelter in the US,” Paulsen tweeted.

“I hope the White House apologizes for these degrading comments and focuses on working towards a solution for those from TPS countries rather than making denigrating statements,” he added.