GOP senator says Comey likely leaked classified info

(WASHINGTON TIMES) — A top Republican senator said Wednesday that it appears former FBI Director James B. Comey leaked classified information in his effort to shape the narrative surrounding President Trump’s decision to fire him.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley said Mr. Comey wrote seven memos, and shared four of them with a professor he was using as an intermediary to defend him. Of the seven, four are marked at the confidential or secret level — meaning at least one of the memos Mr. Comey shared contained restricted information.

Mr. Grassley now wants to know when and how the memos were deemed classified, and what that might mean for Mr. Comey.