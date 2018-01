(FOX NEWS) — At the 60th annual Grammy Awards the stars took the opportunity to voice their opinions on everything from President Trump to DACA to gender equality.

Famous faces like Kendrick Lamar, Camilla Cabello, Bono, Trevor Noah and even Hillary Clinton turned up to talk politics, with host James Corden poking fun at Trump.

In the midst of all the political chatter, Bruno Mars came out a big winner for the night winnign both Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year for his album “24K Magic.”