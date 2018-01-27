Haley slams 'disgusting rumors of Trump affair

(Washington Times) U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has vehemently denied a rumor started by “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff that she is having an extramarital affair with President Trump, calling the allegations that she slept her way to the top “disgusting” and “highly offensive” to women in power.

“It is absolutely not true,” Mrs. Haley told Politico in an interview published Friday.

“But it goes to a bigger issue that we need to always be conscious of: At every point in my life, I’ve noticed that if you speak your mind and you’re strong about it and you say what you believe, there is a small percentage of people that resent that and the way they deal with it is to try and throw arrows, lies or not,” she said.