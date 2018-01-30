Hawaii false missile alert sent by worker thinking attack imminent

(NPR) — A false ballistic missile alert in Hawaii was sent on Jan. 13 because an emergency worker believed there really was a missile threat, according to a preliminary investigation by the Federal Communications Commission.

The report finds that the false alert was not the result of a worker choosing the wrong alert by accident from a drop-down menu, but rather because the worker misunderstood a drill as a true emergency. The drill incorrectly included the language “This is not a drill.”

According to a presentation by the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, this is what happened: