Here comes a 'super blue blood moon eclipse'

Blood moons and eclipses have come and gone. But the signs of the times are getting more ominous than ever.

As if the total solar eclipse last August and the “blood moons” of 2014 and 2015 weren’t enough, there will be a “super blue blood moon eclipse” on Jan. 31 – something that hasn’t happened for 150 years.

And this rare event could herald war and turbulence on earth, according to a leading researcher of astronomical signs and how they interact with Scripture.

Rather than just looking skyward, Pastor Mark Biltz of El Shaddai Ministries, the man who discovered the “Blood Moons” phenomenon, says people need to be looking to their Bibles.

“Many people seem to be overlooking the real importance of this event,” Biltz told WND. “The ‘super moon’ which takes place on January 31 is what is termed a ‘blue moon,’ because it is the second full moon in one month. It’s also going to be a total lunar eclipse, making it a ‘blood moon’ as well. This is the first time there’s been a total eclipse for a blue moon in 150 years, which makes it remarkable enough.

“But what makes this truly mind blowing is when this will happen biblically! The eclipse will take place on Tu B’Shevat on the biblical calendar, the fifteenth day of the month of Shevat. This is important because this upcoming eclipse is only one of a series. The next one is on July 27, which is Tu B’Av or the fifteenth of Av on the biblical calendar. The next one is January 21, 2019 – which just so happens to be Tu B’Shevat again!”

Biltz, author of “God’s Day Timer,” stresses he is not saying anything will happen on Jan. 31, the date of this blood moon. However, he argues the specific dates involved show God is sending an important message.

“These are very significant biblical dates, and now we have two blood red moons bookending each other in 2018 and 2019 on Tu B’Shevat,” he said. “This is fascinating prophetically because there is a section of Scripture in which Zechariah receives a revelation of a red horse being given a great sword to take peace from the Earth. And this takes place in the month of Shevat!”

The relevant section of the Bible, Zechariah 1: 7-8, reads:

Upon the four and twentieth day of the eleventh month, which is the month Sebat, in the second year of Darius, came the word of the Lordunto Zechariah, the son of Berechiah, the son of Iddo the prophet, saying, I saw by night, and behold a man riding upon a red horse, and he stood among the myrtle trees that were in the bottom; and behind him were there red horses, speckled, and white.

“Not surprisingly, Zechariah asks what this is all about, and he receives some incredible insight from an angel who is nearby,” Biltz explained. In verse 12, we are told, “Then the angel of the Lord answered and said, O Lord of hosts, how long wilt thou not have mercy on Jerusalem and on the cities of Judah, against which thou hast had indignation these threescore and ten years?”

Biltz argues this message is of key importance for people alive today.

“Do you see the amazing pattern?” he asked. “The vision of the horses are of the four horses from Revelation. And this vision takes place at the end of a 70-year period (three score and ten) which is given to Israel. Israel is now celebrating its seventieth anniversary.”

He also argues the mention of the “second year of Darius” is also of critical importance, as the second year of President Trump’s administration approaches. As head of the world’s most powerful nation, Trump can substitute for Darius in contemporary prophetic terms.

“What this suggests is the red horse of war being unleashed very soon, and these moons heralding its arrival,” he said. “Again, I’m not predicting anything will happen on the day of the moon itself. Instead, I would look for war to break out between the two blood moons which take place a year apart on Tu B’Shevat. More than ever, it’s important for Christians to get on God’s calendar, the biblical calendar, and learn to interpret the signs of the times. It’s not just about what is happening in the sky, it is about when it is happening. And the correlation between this ‘super blue blood moon’ and historic events in the Middle East lining up with specific dates listed in Scripture should make all believers to get right with the Lord as soon as they can.”