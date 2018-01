(KCRG) CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa woman said she’s alive today because of the quick thinking and kindness of a stranger.

According to KCRG, Vicki Witte was driving along Highway 13 in Linn County the day after Christmas when her heart stopped. She managed to pull over. A Cedar Rapids man named Arturo Melendez pulled over to make sure she was alright.

“He busted out the window, unlocked the door, pulled her out and started CPR on the highway,” Witte’s daughter, Brandi Barnard said.