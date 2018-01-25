Hijab-wearing model quits L'Oreal campaign

(Jewish Voice) – The first hijab-wearing model to appear in a L’Oreal haircare campaign pulled out from the campaign on Monday after a series of anti-Israel tweets she posted several years ago were exposed.

The model, Amena Khan, made the posts, including one that described Israel as an “illegal state” and another referring to the country as a “child murderer” in 2014, but they were unearthed when she recently shot to fame, reported The Telegraph.

The tweets have now been deleted. In one post she wrote, “U repeatedly say “nobody is above the law”. Well, under international law, Israel is an illegal state. Yet u support them. EXPLAIN #AskDavid’.”