(WASHINGTON TIMES) — Hillary Clinton acknowledged Tuesday evening that she mishandled the 2008 sexual-harassment claims against a male campaign staffer.

The former first lady said in a lengthy Facebook post that she understood why she was being asked in this “#MeToo” moment why she overruled her advisers and kept Burns Strider on the job despite ”his inappropriate workplace behavior.”

“The short answer is this: If I had it to do again, I wouldn’t,” Mrs. Clinton wrote in a post released just 15 minutes before President Trump’s State of the Union address.