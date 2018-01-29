Homework: Christians, Jews, Muslims worship same God

(KANSAS CITY STAR) — Do Christians, Muslims and Jews believe in the same God?

A homework assignment given to sixth-grade students last month in Illinois asserted they do. When an Elgin Area School District board member caught wind of it, she harshly criticized the assignment. And earlier this week the issue boiled over as dozens of people attended a school board meeting to express their opinions on the subject.

Jeanette Ward sparked the outcry on social media. She wrote that the assignment was “utterly incorrect and false on many levels,” according to the Elgin Courier-News. “Do you know what your children are being taught: Muslims believe in the same God as Christians and Jews?”