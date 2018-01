(DAILY MAIL) — Nine in ten dogs slaughtered weekly for their meat across Indonesia are pets that have been stolen from their owners or snatched from the streets, animal rights activists claim.

Each week, thousands of dogs are being bludgeoned in public, blow-torched alive, and butchered to be eaten in North Sulawesi, Indonesia.

Activists for the Dog Meat-Free Indonesia campaign say there may be as many as 200 ‘live animal markets’ in the province.