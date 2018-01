(TAMPA BAY TIMES) — PORT RICHEY — A casino shuttle boat headed into the Gulf of Mexico caught fire Sunday, forcing 50 passengers to jump into chilly water just off a residential neighborhood.

The boat was headed to an offshore casino ship, where gambling is legal, when the fire broke out just after 4 p.m.

The captain turned the boat around and grounded it near a residential community on Harborpointe Drive. Passengers jumped into the frigid gulf waters and waded to shore as flames destroyed the boat.