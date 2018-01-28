Hospital drama

To conclusions.

A six-year-old girl goes to the hospital with her grandmother to visit her sick Grandpa.

When they there, she runs ahead of her Grandma and bursts into her Grandpa’s room.

“Grandpa, Grandpa,” she says excitedly. “As soon as Grandma comes into the room, make a noise like a frog!”

“What?” said her Grandpa.

“Make a noise like a frog, because Grandma said as soon as you croak, we’re all going to Disney World.”

