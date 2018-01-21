Hospital visitor

From a jam.

While visiting my sister in the hospital, I stopped in the cafeteria for breakfast. I put a piece of bread on the moving toaster rack and waited for it to pass under the heated coils and return golden brown.

Instead, it got stuck at the back of the toaster and I couldn’t reach it. The woman next in line quickly seized a pair of tongs, reached in and fished out the piece of toast. “You must be an emergency worker,” I joked.

“No,” she replied with a grin. “I’m an obstetrician.”

