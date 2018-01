(NEW YORK POST) — Iceland on Monday became the first country in the world to force employers to pay workers the same rate — regardless of gender, sexuality or ethnicity.

A law that went into effect on New Year’s Day requires all companies with 25 or more employees to file annual disclosures proving people in the same position are paid equally, the BBC reported.

Women in the Nordic island nation currently earn about 14 percent less than men, but officials hope to erase that gap by 2022.